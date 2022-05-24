AAP CM Candidate for 2022 Uttarakhand Polls Ajay Kothiyal Joins BJP

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retired), on Tuesday, 24 May, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He had resigned from Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP last week.

The former army officer had announced his decision and posted his resignation letter on Twitter on 22 May.

Kothiyal said in a cryptic letter written to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal,