‘Inspired by the CM’, Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal Joins AAP

Former Miss India Delhi Mansi Sehgal on Monday, 1 March, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). MLA Raghav Chadha was also present at the occasion.
According to PTI, Sehgal has said that she had chosen to join AAP as she was inspired by the “honest governance” of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
She also reportedly urged the youth and the women to “come and join us, and bring about the change that we all wish to see.”
PTI quoted the party statement as describing Sehgal as also a TedX speaker, trained engineer and an entrepreneur with her own start-up.
Inducting Sehgal into AAP at the Naraina Vihar Club, Chadha said:
“I am delighted that the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal instil confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people, and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi into the AAP family.”
