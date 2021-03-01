‘Inspired by the CM’, Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal Joins AAP

She also reportedly urged the youth and the women to “come and join us, and bring about the change that we all wish to see.”

PTI quoted the party statement as describing Sehgal as also a TedX speaker, trained engineer and an entrepreneur with her own start-up.

Inducting Sehgal into AAP at the Naraina Vihar Club, Chadha said:

“I am delighted that the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal instil confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people, and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi into the AAP family.”