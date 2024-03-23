In Photos: AAP Holds Nation-wide Protest Against Delhi CM Kejriwal's Arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and party workers held a nation-wide protest on Friday, 22 March 2024.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and party workers held a nation-wide protest on Friday, 22 March, against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the excise policy case.
CM Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday by the ED after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any interim protection from coercive action.
AAP leaders and supporters protested at central Delhi's ITO, near AAP and BJP headquarters, despite police urging dispersal under Section 144, which prohibits large gatherings. Many workers and senior leaders, including AAP's ministers, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, were detained by the Delhi Police.
The protest happened across India in Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, and Punjab, among others. Many were detained even as the state police used barricades and water canons to disperse protesters. Further, the INDIA alliance supported the AAP, as Congress and DMK also took part in the demonstrations.
The AAP protestors were on the road and raised slogans like "Modi, teri tanashahi nahi chalegi (Modi, we won't allow your dictatorship) and "Loktantra ki hatya mat karo... (Don't murder democracy) against the BJP-led central government.
Furthermore, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi alleged on Friday that Kejriwal's family was isolated, kept under house arrest, and not allowed to meet anyone, claiming the arrest was a "political conspiracy" weeks before the Lok Sabha elections.
On the other hand, taking to X, Kejriwal's wife Sunita said, "Modiji got your three-time elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal to the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. Jai Hind."
The local court has remanded Kejriwal to custody of the Enforcement Directorate until 28 March for detailed interrogation.
AAP minister Gopal Rai announced a four-day 'mega protest' across the country, starting on 23 March at ITO's Shaheedi Park where Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also participate. The protest will also be joined by the members of the INDIA Alliance.
Rai emphasised that the protest will be held on Shaheed Diwas, when freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged to death by the British Rule in 1931.
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai announced that party leaders would not celebrate Holi on 25 March and would instead meet people and inform them about the BJP's actions.
