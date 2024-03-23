In Photos: AAP Holds Nation-wide Protest Against Delhi CM Kejriwal's Arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and party workers held a nation-wide protest on Friday, 22 March, against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the excise policy case.

CM Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday by the ED after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any interim protection from coercive action.