34 Congress Legislators Demand Removal of Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab CM

The five-member committee are Cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who backed state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the recent power struggle, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Channi and Pargat Singh, considered close to Sidhu.

Channi reportedly slammed CM Amarinder and his aides over unfulfilled poll promises, particularly the delay in action in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing cases.

However, on Tuesday evening, the Chief Minister's Office issued a statement saying that seven Punjab MLAs have denied being part of such a move to dislodge Captain Amarinder Singh as chief minister. The statement further added that they have disassociated themselves from any such decision and have said that the matter was not even discussed at the meeting, reported news agency ANI.