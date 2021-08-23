Punjab: Sidhu Summons Aides Over 'Dangerous' J&K Remarks, Harish Rawat Weighs In

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu invited both his newly appointed advisors – Pyare Lal Garg and Malwinder Mali – to his residence on Monday, 23 August, after their remarks on Jammu and Kashmir prompted condemnation from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

On 17 August, Mali had taken to Facebook to question the status of Jammu and Kashmir and India-Pakistan's role in the region. "Going against the tenets of the UNO resolutions, India and Pakistan have illegally usurped Kashmir. If Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35-A," he wrote, NDTV reported.

Mali and Garg were appointed advisors to Sidhu on 11 August.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Monday, 23 August, stated that he has sought information in this regard.