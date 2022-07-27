'38 TMC MLAs Are in Touch With Us,' Claims WB BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, on Wednesday, 27 July, in a startling claim said that 38 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs have "very good relations" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.

The actor and politician, who held a meeting with BJP MLAs for the first time after entering Bengal politics, added that out of them, 21 were in direct contact with him. He was the TMC's Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) in the past and joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections in 2021.

This comes just as the TMC is already experiencing turmoil while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes its ministers in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) case in the state. The central agency arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee on 23 July.