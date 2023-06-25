Patna Opposition Meet a Win For Nitish Kumar: What's Next? He Faces 4 Challenges

For Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Patna Opposition meet on 23 June was nothing less than a triumph. He managed to bring together 32 leaders from 15 political parties, including 10 current and former chief ministers.

Sources say that the meeting was by and large cordial and all the parties expressed the need to come together and defeat the BJP.

Nitish Kumar is said to have made personal efforts to ensure that all the visiting leaders are comfortable and given due respect.

Even during the press conference, Kumar managed the floor and let others do most of the speaking.

The only pinprick in the meeting was AAP's attack on the Congress over the latter's non-committal stand on the Centre's ordinance curtailing powers of the Delhi government. In the same context, National Conference's Omar Abdullah is said to have reminded AAP of its support for the abrogation of Article 370.

However, this was still a very small part of the nearly four-hour long discussion.