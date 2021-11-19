Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE: Where & How to Watch Chandra Grahan in India Today

The press note released by MoES states that from India, the partial Lunar Eclipse on Friday, will be visible for a very short span of time. Sky gazers will be able to witness the ending of partial phase of the eclipse from extreme north eastern parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, just after moonrise.

People from other parts of India can check out the partial lunar eclipse on different livestreams.

The partial phase of the lunar eclipse will begin at 12:48 pm IST and will end at 04:17 pm IST.