First Jains and Now Santhals Protest Over Sammed Shikhar; What's the Dispute?

The dispute surrounding the Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district seemed to have died down after both the state and union governments assuaged the fears of the Jain community about their pilgrimage site, the Santhals in the area are now protesting to declare the hill as Marang Buru, or the hill of the deity.

What is the significance of Parasnath Hills for the Jains? Sammed Sikhar, which is located on the Parasnath Hills, is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for the Jain community. They believe that out of their 24 tirthankaras, 20 tirthankaras attained nirvana here. Even though the local Jain population is not significant, many Jains from India and abroad pay a visit to the temples every year.

Why were they protesting?