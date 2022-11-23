'Tortured, Burned Alive': Why Witch-Hunt Continues in Jharkhand Even Today

In our new three-part series, The Witches of Jharkhand, we are travelling to the interiors of Jharkhand – despite fearing hostility from the locals.
Photo by Deeksha Malhotra
Banished by their own community.
Tortured.
Humiliated.
Harassed.
Paraded naked.
Murdered.
The year may be 2022, but women are still being accused of 'witchcraft' in the state of Jharkhand. On the face of it, it would appear that such allegations are still thrown about because people are superstitious. But a lot lies underneath the surface.
In our new three-part series, The Witches of Jharkhand, we are travelling to the interiors of Jharkhand – despite fearing hostility from the locals – to bring you stories of those who didn't make it and to give voice to those who wouldn't be heard otherwise.
Cameraperson: Athar Rather
Video Editor: Harpal Rawat
