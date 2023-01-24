Odisha Cabinet Approves Decision to Add 22 New Castes to State OBC List

How much reservation do OBCs get in Odisha? The OBCs get 11.25% reservation in public sector jobs and higher educational institutions in the state.

The opposition parties have often criticised the ruling Biju Janata Dal, which has continuously been in power for more than two decades, for not raising this number to 27%, in line with the union government. However, whenever the government has tried to raise the quota, it has been struck down by the courts for crossing the 50% ceiling of total reservation set by the Supreme Court in the 1993 Indra Sawhney judgment.

For example, Orissa High Court had struck down the Odisha Reservation of Posts and Services (for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes) Act, 2008, which had stipulated 27% reservation for the OBCs.

The Scheduled Tribes (STs) get 22.5% while the Scheduled Castes (SCs) get 16.25% reservation in the state, which takes the total reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs to 50%.

Will the EWS judgment change matters? After the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections of citizens in November 2022, the 50% ceiling set by the Indra Sawhney judgment has been breached at the national level as well as in most states. This has led to a demand by various political parties and activists to increase the OBC quota to make it proportionate with their population share.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in Odisha have been urging the Patnaik government to raise the quota to 27%.