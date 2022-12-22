OBC Students Lose Top Foreign Varsity Seats due to Maha Govt Scholarship Delay

"I cannot express in words how happy I felt when I got the email saying I had got admission to the Pennsylvania State University's PhD programme," Priyanka Mali told The Quint.

Mali, who hails from a village in Maharashtra's Sangli district, was looking forward to leaving for the United States for higher studies this year, however the delay in Maharashtra government's scholarship for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students who wish to study abroad, means that she is currently staring at uncertainty.

Mali isn't alone. The state government published the list of recipients in mid-October, which was quite late for admission to North American and European universities where the academic year usually starts in September.

Bhakti Gujar, another recipient, received no communication that she had been selected for the scholarship. She got to know only when the government officials set up a WhatsApp group in early November and added all the recipients to that group. It was too late. Gujar, who had an offer letter from Belgium's Katholieke Universiteit Leuven for a master's in Sustainable Food System Engineering, Technology and Business, lost her seat as she didn't get a deferral from the university. She will have to go through the application process all over again this year.