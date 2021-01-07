SC Asks Govt If Farmers Are COVID-Protected, Cites Tablighi Event

Amid large scale farmer protests around the national capital, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 7 January asked the Central government if the protestors were ‘protected from COVID-19’, while hearing a plea regarding the Tablighi Jamaat event in March 2020, ANI reported.
The matter was brought up amid the ongoing hearing of a plea filed by Supriya Pandita through her advocate Omprakash Parihar. Pandita had moved the Apex Court asking about the role of the Central and Delhi government in allowing the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March 2020.
In March 2020, the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was a huge event held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, which was attended by many. Consequently, it was blamed for the surge in coronavirus infections across the country in the initial phases of the lockdown.
However, in the same month, the Bombay High Court had denied several reports against foreign nationals and others who attended the Muslim event, citing a lack of evidence to support that they were super spreaders.
In one of its judgements, the High Court had said that the foreigners had been made ‘scapegoats’ and the allegations against them were an ‘indirect warning to Indian Muslims’, Scroll. in reported.
(With inputs from IANS, ANI, NDTV and Scroll.in)
