Ended Protest Against New Pay Structure As We’ve Mouths to Feed: Blinkit Workers

Outside a Blinkit warehouse in south Delhi’s Masoodpur, popularly referred to as a ‘dark store’, a dozen Blinkit delivery executives get notifications regarding new orders.

Each order brings with it a sense of dismay. “We will only make Rs 15 on this order instead of Rs 25...,” said one Blinkit executive.

On 12 April, these workers sat on a protest in Masoodpur demanding an increase in the amount received per order. On 18 April, however, they returned to work.

A worker told The Quint on Tuesday, "We are just fighting for our right but at the same time, we have households to run." He said they have started taking orders since Monday 'majboori se’ (out of compulsion).

Hundreds of workers across Delhi, Gurugram and Noida have been protesting outside their respective dark stores. Their main reason for protesting is that the minimum fee per order has been reduced to Rs 15 from Rs 25 in the last few days. This has an impact on their daily earnings.

On a hot April afternoon, The Quint met around eight workers outside the Blinkit 'dark store' about depleting wages, their need to protest, and pending EMIs.