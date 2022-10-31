Morbi Bridge Collapse: Who Built the Jhulta Pul in Gujarat Town and When?

Over 140 people died after a suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town on Sunday, 30 October. While the bridge had become dilapidated in the recent past, it was considered an engineering marvel when it was built during the colonial times.

The 19th century bridge, which is called Jhulta Pul or Hanging Bridge locally, is a major tourist attraction in town. It connects Darbargadh Palace with Lukhdhirji Engineering College over the Machchhu river.

It was built by Sir Waghji Ravaji Thakor, the ruler of the princely state of Morvee, using the latest European technology available at that time, and at the expense of Rs 3.5 lakh. It was inaugurated by the then Bombay governor Sir Richard Temple on 20 February 1879.

Ravaji was born in 1858 and was anointed king of Morbi in 1870, at the age of 12. He was made Knight Grand Commander of the Most Eminent Order of the Indian Empire in 1887 and a Commander of the Most Eminent Order of the Indian Empire in 1897 by the British Crown. He notably built India's first art-deco palace in Morbi. The ruler of the princely state died in 1922.