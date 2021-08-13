Maharashtra Govt Makes a U-Turn on Reopening of Schools

The Maharashtra government has put on hold its decision to reopen schools after the state's COVID task force opposed the move, NDTV reported.

On 10 August, the state had announced that schools would be re-opened from 17 August. The government had also taken a resolution to this effect and SOPs were formed to reopen schools for Classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and Class 8 to 12 in urban areas.

However, later on Tuesday, the decision was deferred by the state's Cabinet after the task force expressed concerns over the safety of children as those below the age of 18 were not yet vaccinated against COVID.