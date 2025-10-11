'Every Court Hearing Feels Like 'Déjà Vu': Why MP's OBC Quota Case Drags On

When the Supreme Court adjourned the Madhya Pradesh Other Backward Castes (OBC) reservation case on Thursday, 9 October, few were surprised.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought “more time” to understand technical issues, and the bench agreed, pushing the next hearing to 9 November, albeit with an expression of anguish. Since the court had previously accorded the matter high priority and intended to have day-to-day hearings, when Mehta sought more time, the court was unhappy.