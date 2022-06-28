Zakia Jafri Verdict Slams Those Who 'Kept Pot Boiling' – What About SC's Orders?

Was the Supreme Court expected to overturn a magistrate's decision to accept the SIT report on the 2002 Gujarat Riots (which gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi)? Probably not.

Was it expected to include a random one-paragraph tirade in its judgment about the "audacity" of those who questioned the SIT's findings, and provide an excuse for the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad and former ADGP RB Sreekumar? Definitely not.

Paragraph 88 of the Zakia Jafri judgment is going to have far-reaching consequences not just in the discourse around the 2002 Gujarat Riots, but potentially any future cases where attempts are made to hold an administration or its officials to account for alleged failures to act.

What is interesting, however, is that while the apex court has complained in the judgment about the way in which the case had stretched on for 16 years, it was the apex court which played a key role in the cases regarding the Gujarat Riots from the start.

After all, it was the Supreme Court which appointed the SIT to look into cases arising out from the Gujarat Riots in 2008. It was the Supreme Court which included Jafri's case within the purview of the SIT's investigation in 2009.