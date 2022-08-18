Woman Withdraws HC Plea to Stop Friend From Travelling to Europe for Euthanasia

The Bengaluru-based woman who filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court in an attempt to prevent her friend from travelling to Switzerland for euthanasia withdrew her plea on Thursday, 18 August.
(Photo: The Quint)
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
The Bengaluru-based woman who had filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court to prevent her friend from travelling to Switzerland in a reported bid for euthanasia withdrew her plea on Thursday, 18 August.
Further, the high court has reportedly ordered the Registry to mask all personal details of the man from judicial records.
On 10 August, the woman had filed a plea stating that her friend, a Noida-based man, was suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome since 2014, and was looking to travel to Switzerland for physician-assisted suicide (or euthanasia).
She sought to prevent that from happening by requesting the court for a direction to the Indian government to not grant emigration clearance to the man.
As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a serious, long-term illness that affects many body systems, resulting in the patients not being able to do their usual day-to-day activities.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)