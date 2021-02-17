Love Jihad Laws: SC Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind as Responder in PILs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 17 February, allowed Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind – a body of Islamic scholars – to include itself in the list of petitioners who have challenged the love-jihad laws that have been formulated by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on religious grounds, reported Live Law.
The impleadment application filed by the Islamic organisation was moved before a three judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, while it was considering two Public Interest Litigations challenging the anti-conversion laws.
Further, the counsel representing NGO ‘Citizens for Justice and Peace’ had informed the bench that an amendment application has been filed to include similar laws passed by Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
The apex court said that it would consider the cases later, while adding that the next hearing would take place after two weeks.
