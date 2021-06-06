‘UP Govt Was Unprepared For Second COVID Wave’: Ex-Allahabad HC CJ

Justice Govind Mathur, who recently retired from the position of Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, told The Quint that the Uttar Pradesh government should’ve been more prepared for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice Mathur also presided over the Bench that struck down UP government’s policy of putting out “name and shame posters” of anti-CAA protestors.
In an interview with The Quint, he talks about the role played by the COVID Bench of the Allahabad HC in holding the Yogi Adityanath government accountable, as the wrath of the second wave unravelled in Uttar Pradesh.
Justice Mathur further said that those who lost their lives due to the negligence of the state government in assuring adequate medical infrastructure should be compensated.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined