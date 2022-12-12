Umar Khalid Gets Interim Bail for 7 Days to Attend Sister's Wedding

Umar Khalid.
A Delhi court on Monday, 12 December granted interim bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in the Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case. The interim bail, granted so that Khalid can attend his sister’s wedding, will last a period of seven days.
More details? Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat has said that the period of Khalid’s bail will begin on 23 December and he will have to surrender on 30 December. “It will be subject to conditions,” he reportedly also added.
Senior Advocate Trideep Pais represented Khalid, while Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued for the Delhi Police.
What’s the case? Umar Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in FIR 59/2020, also known as the Delhi Riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case.
Previously: On 3 December, Umar Khalid and co-accused Khalid Saifi were discharged in yet another case pertaining to the 2020 Delhi Riots.
Additionally: In September this year, Umar Khalid completed two years in jail. This is the first time he is likely to visit home since his arrest.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
