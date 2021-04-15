‘No Recovery of Proof’: Umar Khalid Given Bail in Delhi Riots Case

After arguments that lasted one day, NE Delhi violence accused Umar Khalid has been granted bail by additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav under FIR 101 that was registered on 25 February 2020.

The judge noted that there had been no recovery of evidence from Umar Khalid.

The FIR is connected to the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi and is being investigated by the Delhi Police crime branch