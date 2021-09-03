Delhi Riots: 18 Months and 2 Court Orders Later, Police Register FIR

This is the second court order that directed the police to file an FIR on Saleem's complaint.

The FIR, which has been accessed by The Quint, was registered under Section 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 336 (rash or negligent act to endanger human life, personal safety) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC as well as Section 27 of the Arms Act.