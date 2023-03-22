'Excessive Use of UAPA': Editor's Guild On Kashmiri Journo Irfan Mehraj's Arrest

Following the arrest of Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj under charges of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA] by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), several journalists' bodies have decried the action.

The Editor's Guild of India (EGI), in a statement said:

'Excessive Use of UAPA': “EGI is deeply concerned about the excessive use of UAPA against journalists, most recently, in the case of the arrest of Irfan Mehraj, a Kashmir-based journalist, by the NIA. The Guild urges the state administration to respect democratic values."

More details on the arrest: Mehraj's arrest on Monday, 20 March is the first arrest in the ‘NGO-terror funding case; according to the NIA. Kashmir human rights activist Khurram Parvez, who has been languishing in prison since November 2021, is also an accused in the same case.

NIA, in a tweet on Tuesday, 21 March, claimed that the arrest was because of Mehraj's collaboration with the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), an organisation directed by Parvez.

Is this a pattern? EGI added that Mehraj's arrest reflects a trend of security forces arresting Kashmiri journalists critical of the establishment.

“These include journalists Aasif Sultan, Sajad Gul, and Fahad Shah. The space for media freedom has progressively eroded in Kashmir,” the EGI said.

Meanwhile, In an eight-thread tweet, the Journalist Federation of Kashmir (JFK) noted that Mehraj is a hardworking journalist who has written for sevaral global outlets.

"His arrest seems to be another tactic of intimidating journalists in Kashmir who have always worked under perilous conditions, holding up values of press freedom in the… face of dangers to life and liberty," the JFK said.

“Three journalists from Kashmir, Asif Sultan, Sajad Gul and Fahad Shah, are already in jail,” the JFK tweeted.