Tripura Communal Violence: State Report Submitted, HC To Hear Matter Today

The court had also directed the state government to inform it of the action taken against the social media posts that it had deemed false.

"We direct the state to initiate appropriate action against all such social media platforms in order to ensure that such false, fictitious and or fabricated news articles or visual footages do not come on to the social media platforms and even if they do so that they are removed at the earliest," the court had said then, as per ANI.

The Tripura Police on 6 November had booked 102 social media handles under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their posts allegedly 'promoting enmity between religious groups.'