'Ensure No Party is Stopped From Campaigning Peacefully': SC to Tripura Police

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 11 November, asked the Tripura Police to ensure that none of the political parties were prevented from exercising their rights to campaign, for the upcoming municipal elections, in a peaceful manner.



The top court passed the interim order after hearing submission of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the Trinamool Congress and its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.



The plea cited alleged violence against the party members and sought a direction to protect them for the municipal polls slated on 25 November.



A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath said: "We expect that necessary arrangements will be made by the state government and the DGP along with law enforcement machinery of the state."