Teesta Setalvad Moves Supreme Court Seeking Bail; Bench To Hear Case on 22 Aug

Activist journalist Teesta Setalvad on Tuesday, 16 August, approached the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court's refusal to grant her interim bail in the case registered by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) alleging falsification of records.

The petition was mentioned by Advocate Aparna Bhat before a bench led by Justice UU Lalit for urgent listing, Live Law reported.

Justice Lalit has agreed to list the petition for hearing on 22 August.

This comes after a sessions court in Ahmedabad, on 30 July, denied bail to Setalvad and former Director General of Police (DGP) RB Sreekumar in the case of alleged fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.