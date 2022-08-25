SC To Hear Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea Today, Gujarat Govt To File Response

The Supreme Court will, on Thursday, 25 August, hear the Gujarat government's response to the bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad in the 2002 Gujarat riots conspiracy case.

The state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has alleged falsification of records by Setalvad in a bid to implicate high state functionaries in connection with the riots.

The court had, on Monday, issued notice to the Gujarat government in the case.