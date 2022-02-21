Editors Guild Asks PIB to Withdraw New Media Guidelines, Labels Them 'Draconian'

In a letter written to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Editors Guild of India (EGI) has demanded the withdrawal of the newly released Central Media Accreditation Guidelines 2022, labelling them "draconian" and "arbitrary".

The new guidelines released by the PIB relate to the restrictions placed on providing journalists access to report from within the government headquarters.

The letter states that the guidelines "fail to offer clarity and streamlining, and instead impose unilateral, onerous and arbitrary conditions upon journalists," adding that journalists would come under the thumb of the police as a result.