YSRCP MP Held in Sedition Case Moves Court Alleging CID Torture

YSRCP MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who was sent to 14-day remand till 28 May by a Crime Investigation Department (CID) court in Guntur, has alleged that he was beaten by the CID police while in custody.

His lawyers have approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court with a habeas corpus petition.

The CID on Saturday produced Raju before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate after the High Court struck down his bail petition earlier in the day. The High Court has also constituted a special division bench to look into the beatings that Raju was allegedly subjected to in CID custody.