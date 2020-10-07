Protests Can’t Block Public Spaces, Only in Designated Places: SC

Bench headed by Justice SK Kaul to pronounce decision on balancing right to protest against blocking public roads. Vakasha Sachdev As the country observes a never-seen-before ‘janata curfew’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, the dadis of Shaheen Bagh wanted to keep their protest going. | (Photo: The Quint) Law Bench headed by Justice SK Kaul to pronounce decision on balancing right to protest against blocking public roads.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 7 October held that the Constitution gives a right to dissent and protest but that such protests cannot occupy public spaces, in a set of petitions relating to the Shaheen Bagh protests against the CAA that ran from December 2019 to March 2020.

“ We make it unequivocally clear that public ways and public spaces cannot be occupied in such a manner and that too indefinitely. Democracy and dissent go hand in hand, but then the demonstrations expressing dissent have to be in designated places alone.” Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, reading from judgment

The bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari had reserved their decision on 21 September after noting that there cannot be a “universal policy” on the right to protest “as the situation may vary on a case to case basis”, but that they would try to see how they could balance this with the blocking of roads. Several petitions had been filed earlier this year asking the court to shift the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC protesters at Shaheen Bagh to an alternative site because of the inconvenience caused by their blocking of the main road. A bench of the court headed by Justice Kaul had at the time also observed that the right to protest should not be an impediment to other people’s rights, but tried to resolve the matter by appointing senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors. The interlocutors submitted their report to the court in a sealed cover on 24 February, but the matter could not be taken up again because of the Delhi riots and then the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest site at Shaheen Bagh was dismantled by the police on 24 March following the announcement of lockdown measures relating to the pandemic.

Despite this, most of the petitioners who had sought the dismantling of the site, including advocate Amit Sahni, had not withdrawn their petitions. During the last hearing, he had said that though the Shaheen Bagh protest issue had become infructuous, the court should set out some guidelines so that “in future, protests should not hinder public movement.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had observed to the court that the right to protest was a fundamental right, but like all other fundamental rights, was not absolute. Justice Kaul had observed that the right to protest could happen in a parliamentary democracy in Parliament and on the roads, “but on roads, it has to peaceful.” Advocate Mehmood Pracha, appearing for the intervenors in the case (former CIC Wajahat Habibullah and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who had asked for protection for the protesters), had argued against the dismantling of the protest site, and warned of the dangers of “state machinery” being “abused to convert a peaceful protest of many months into something else.” (With inputs from PTI, The Hindu.)