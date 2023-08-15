27 New Courtrooms, Amenities for Lawyers: CJI Chandrachud Announces SC Expansion

Why you should read on: The CJI stated that the project would be completed in two stages, and added that a detailed proposal has been sent to the central government for approval.

"We have submitted our proposal to central government and the file is with the Department of Justice. Detailed plans have been drawn up including the the budget. I'm sure it will receive the best attention from the Law Minster and the Department of Justice," the CJI said, as per LiveLaw.

Why is this important? The CJI, in his speech, highlighted the responsibility of the courts to take down barriers that prevent common people, especially the marginalised, from accessing the courts.

"The past 76 years suggest that the history of the Indian judiciary is the history of struggle of daily common people. No matter is big or small for the court. In seemingly small matters, matters of great constitutional importance emerge," he said, as per LiveLaw.