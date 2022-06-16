Act According to Law: SC Says UP Demolitions Can’t Take Place Without Notice

The Supreme Court will hear a plea by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh. Image of protests used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint)
“Action will only be in accordance with law," the Supreme Court said on Thursday, 16 June, as they asked the Uttar Pradesh government to refrain from carrying out any demolition except in accordance with procedure established by law.
The plea challenging the recent spate of demolitions in Uttar Pradesh is being heard by a vacation bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Vikram Nath. It has been listed for further hearing on Tuesday, by which date the state is expected to file an affidavit with their stand.
The apex court, however, did say that they cannot put a stay on the demolitions, but can instruct the state to do it in accordance with the law.
Justice Bopanna, also orally remarked:
Observing that “when someone has a grievance they have a right to have it addressed,” the court stated that the respondents will get time for their objections, but in the meantime “we should ensure their safety.”
The court, however, did not pass any interim order on Thursday.
The plea being heard by the apex court challenges the recent demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh that targeted the properties of those alleged to have been involved in the violence on 10 June over Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
The petition, filed by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, seeks direction from the court that no further demolitions of residential or commercial properties are carried out without following due process.
This comes after a spree of bulldozer action against those involved in communal violence, in various states including Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.
Thursday's Supreme Court hearing comes in light of the recent spate of demolition drives being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh administration in Prayagraj and Kanpur, citing "illegal constructions."
On Sunday, 12 June, the house of Javed Mohammad, who the police claims to be the key conspirator of the unrest in Prayagraj, was demolished while claiming that the property was illegal.
In Saharanpur the houses of two accused, Muzammil and Abdul Waqir, were also razed with bulldozers by the municipal corporation.
The UP Police has so far arrested 357 people from nine districts in connection with violence that had erupted following Friday prayers on 10 June.
