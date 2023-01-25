'Grave Concern': Law Min Rijiju On SC Collegium Revealing Govt's Objections

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, 24 January, said that the Supreme Court Collegium revealing the government's objections to the appointment of judges is a matter of "grave concern."

On 19 January, the Supreme Court Collegium -- the judicial appointment body -- had reiterated its recommendations for appointing five lawyers as High Court judges.

In doing so, the Collegium, made up of the Chief Justice and seniormost judges of the Supreme Court, had revealed the government's reasons for objecting to the appointments and cleary disagreed with them.

The government's reasons for objecting to the appointments of Saurabh Kirpal, John Sathyan and Somosekhar Sundaresan among others, range from honesty about sexual orientation to social media posts critical of the Prime Minister, the collegium statement said.