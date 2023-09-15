'Counter-Narrative of Govt': SC on FIR Against EGI Over Manipur Report

When advocate Krishnakumar stated that an FIR or the complaint could not be treated as an encyclopedia and an investigation needs to take place, the CJI remarked:

"You have to show us in a case like this your complaint – does it even make out a whisper of the ingredients of the offence?...Your entire complaint is a counter-narrative of the government... You have basically put forth a counter-narrative, assuming that what they have said is false. Making a false statement in an article is not an offence under Section 153A. It may be incorrect. Incorrect things are reported all across the country every day. Will you prosecute journalists for 153A?"