Biren Singh Government Files FIR Against Editors Guild on Manipur Report

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday, 4 September, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI), including its president, for "trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur."
Details: On Saturday, 2 September, the EGI released a report on 'Media's Reportage on Ethnic Violence in Manipur' claiming that "journalists of Manipur wrote one-sided reports" about the violence in the state.
It also accused the state Government of being "partisan during the conflict."
Two days after the report was published, EGI president Seema Mustafa and senior journalists – Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor – were booked by the Manipur government under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Information Technology Act and Press Council Act. The charges include:
Section 153A of IPC (promoting enmity between two communities)
Section 200 of IPC (using false declaration as true)
Section 298 of IPC (deliberate intent to wound religious feelings)
The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by an Imphal-based man, which said that a photo in the report falsely claimed to show smoke rising from a Kuki home, when it was in fact the office of a forest official, reported Scroll.
Address the same, Editors Guild on Sunday tweeted, "There was an error in a photo caption in the report released on Sep 2. The same is being rectified and updated report will be uploaded on the link shortly. We regret the error that crept in at the photo editing stage.
What did the CM say? While accusing the Editors Guild of publishing a biased report, Singh alleged that the members of the fact-finding team of EGI did not meet representatives of all communities.
In a 24-page fact-finding report, the Editors Guild accuses Manipur media and government of being partisan. Here are some of the key conclusions from the report.
"During the ethnic violence, journalists of Manipur wrote one-sided reports. In normal circumstances, they would be cross-checked and monitored by their editors or Chiefs of Bureaus from the local administration, police and securi ty forces. However, this was not possible during the conflict," the report said.
"The Meitei media, for that is what Manipur media seemed to have become during the conflict, acted collectively with editors consulting each other and agreeing on a common narrative e.g., agreeing on common language to report an incident, referring to certain use of language or even not reporting an event. This the EGI team was told was because they did not want to inflame the already volatile situation further," it added.
"With the internet suspended, and communication and transport in disarray, the media had to rely almost entirely on the narrative of the state government. This narrative under the N Biren Singh dispensation became a narrow ethnic one playing up to the biases of the majority Meitei community," the Guild alleged.
"The Meitei media became a party to the vilification of the security forces, especially the Assam Rifles. It failed in its duty by constant propaganda against the Assam Rifles claiming that it was only purveying the views of the public."
"There are clear indications that the leadership of the state became partisan during the conflict. It should have avoided taking sides in the ethnic conflict but it failed to do its duty as a democratic government which should have represented the entire state," EGI alleged.
"This directly affected governance which was also seen as partisan. The net result is that the executive, its instruments (the police and other security forces of the state) and the bureaucracy are today divided along ethnic lines. There is a Meitei government, Meitei police and Meitei bureaucracy in Imphal and the tribal people living in the Hills have no faith in them," it added.
"The State made a mistake in banning the internet. An internet ban only feeds rumours and blocks the views of the disadvantaged community as has clearly happened in Manipur,' EGI said.
Journalist bodies like the DIGIPUB and the Press Club of India have condemned the FIR against EGI members terming it as an "attack on the freedom of the press."
"DIGIPUB demands that the government of Manipur refrain from shooting the messenger and the case against the Editors Guild be immediately voided," the statement added.
Similarly, the Press Club of India stated:
