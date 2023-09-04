Biren Singh Government Files FIR Against Editors Guild on Manipur Report

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by an Imphal-based man, which said that a photo in the report falsely claimed to show smoke rising from a Kuki home, when it was in fact the office of a forest official, reported Scroll.

Address the same, Editors Guild on Sunday tweeted, "There was an error in a photo caption in the report released on Sep 2. The same is being rectified and updated report will be uploaded on the link shortly. We regret the error that crept in at the photo editing stage.