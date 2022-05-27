Sex Work Has Always Been Legal in India, New SC Order Doesn't Change Law

There is a lot to welcome in the Supreme Court's order issuing guidelines to ensure that sex workers are treated with dignity and respect.

The apex court directed that till Parliament passes a law dealing with these issues – the Centre has been claiming since 2016 that it is working on a Bill for this – its guidelines will be in force as law like the Vishaka Guidelines on sexual harassment used to be.

Following the Supreme Court's summer vacations, this set of guidelines could even be added to, with further recommendations to be considered including: