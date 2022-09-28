Senior Advocate R Venkataramani Appointed As the New Attorney General of India

Senior advocate R Venkataramani was appointed as the new Attorney General of India on Wednesday, 28 September, for a period of three years.

This is after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi declined the Central government's offer to be the next Attorney General (AG) of India on 25 September.

He will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on 30 September. Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. He was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on 29 June.