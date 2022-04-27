Supreme Court to Hear Challenges to Sedition Law on 5 May

A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana will hear challenges to the sedition law on 5 May.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Supreme Court of India will hear petitions on the constitutionality of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (which deals with the offence of sedition) a week from now, on Thursday, 5 May.
During a brief hearing on 27 April, the bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli discussed the schedule to be followed and which lawyers would be arguing the matters, and decided to list the matter for final hearing on that day.
The judges directed him to ensure the affidavit is filed by the weekend so it can be taken into account when the hearing takes place next Thursday.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal will be leading the arguments for the petitioners arguing that the sedition law is unconstitutional, appearing on behalf of Major General SG Vombatkere, a retired Army serviceman who filed the lead petition on the issue.
Other petitioners who have challenged Section 124A of the IPC include the Editors Guild of India, as well as veteran journalist and former Union Minister Arun Shourie.
Attorney General for India KK Venugopal will also assist the bench in his official capacity.
