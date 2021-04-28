SC Allows Kappan to Get Treated in Delhi, But No Interim Bail

On Wednesday, April 28, the Supreme Court allowed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to be transferred to a government hospital in Delhi for receiving medical treatment.
The bench, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, further directed that after receiving adequate medical treatment and recovering from his illness, Kappan shall be transferred back to Mathura jail.
Opposing Kappan’s transfer to a hospital in Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court that Kappan can receive treatment at the Mathura jail’s hospital.
Mehta further argued that Kappan, a diabetes patient, was COVID negative but has some blood pressure issues. Therefore, he can be very well treated at a Mathura hospital. However, he continued, that the UP government is in favour of constituting a medical board to decide on the issue.
While mooting for a medical board in Mathura hospital to examine Kappan without any “fear or favour”, Mehta argued that bringing Kappan to Delhi just so that he can meet his family will be an injustice.
Appearing for the Kerala Journalists’ Union, advocate Wills Mathew informed the court that this plea was about Kappan’s life, which needed to be protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Mathew submitted that Kappan’s condition was critical and he needed immediate medical intervention. The first priority, Mathew argued, was to ensure the protection of Kappan’s health.
Responding to the SC’s direction, Mehta informed the court that shifting Kappan to Delhi would lead to asking a COVID patient to vacate the bed.
“You sort that out with the concerned government,” the court replied.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a 5,000-page charge sheet against Kappan, who was arrested on his way to Hathras after the alleged gangrape incident in September, and charged him under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.
Seven others, three of whom were arrested with Kappan, who were also charged under the UAPA.
Kappan and three others were arrested on 5 October while on their way to Hathras after the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman for their alleged links with Popular Front of India (PFI). The police claimed that acting on a tip, they had intercepted their car at a toll plaza.
In the FIR, the UP Police charged them with sedition and Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which pertains to punishment for raising funds for a terrorist act.
The police said that during interrogation, it had come to the fore that the four had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisation Campus Front of India (CFI).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 28 Apr 2021,02:16 PM IST