No One Is Chained: UP Govt Tells SC in Kappan’s Habeas Corpus Plea

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, 27 April, decided to adjourn Kerala journalist Siddiqui Kappan’s habeas corpus plea till Wednesday. The court cited “technical glitch” as a reason to adjourn the plea seeking Kappan’s immediate release from the chains used to tie him to the hospital bed.
The habeas corpus plea was filed by the Kerala Journalists Union just 24 hours after Kappan’s arrest in October 2020, but the plea is still pending before the apex court.
During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the UP government, refuted the claim of Kappan’s wife and argued that no one is kept in chains in Mathura’s KM Hospital.
Arguing that the habeas corpus plea is not maintainable, SG said:
Appearing for the Kerala Journalists Union, Senior Advocate Wills Mathew contended that he wants immediate removal of chains used to tie Kappan to his hospital bed.
Mathew further wanted the court to grant interim relief of allowing Kappan to have interaction with his wife through video-conferencing.
The SC, however, decided to adjourn adjudication on these interim pleas by Wednesday. “We have to look into the reasons for keeping him like that,” the court said.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined