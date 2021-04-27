No One Is Chained: UP Govt Tells SC in Kappan’s Habeas Corpus Plea

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, 27 April, decided to adjourn Kerala journalist Siddiqui Kappan’s habeas corpus plea till Wednesday. The court cited “technical glitch” as a reason to adjourn the plea seeking Kappan’s immediate release from the chains used to tie him to the hospital bed.

The habeas corpus plea was filed by the Kerala Journalists Union just 24 hours after Kappan’s arrest in October 2020, but the plea is still pending before the apex court.