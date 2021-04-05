Relief for Yediyurappa in Denotification Case, SC Stays HC Order

Yediyurappa has been accused of offences under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case is about a private complaint against Yediyurappa, filed under Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). As per the case, Yediyurappa has been accused of illegally de-notifying 20 acres of private land during his 2008-12 tenure as the CM.

Yediyurappa has also been accused of giving undue favours to private parties, and forfeiting service fee of Rs 2,64,00,000, as well as development fee, thereby causing loss to public exchequer.