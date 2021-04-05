Relief for Yediyurappa in Denotification Case, SC Stays HC Order

The Supreme Court on Monday, 5 April, stayed an order by the Karnataka High Court, giving relief to state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in connection with a land notification case.
After issuing the notice, the apex court bench, comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, stayed the initiation of inquiry against Yediyurappa in a plea challenging the high court order.
The corruption case against Yediyurappa was earlier restored by the high court, as it set aside a special court's dismissal of the case.
WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT?
Yediyurappa has been accused of offences under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
The case is about a private complaint against Yediyurappa, filed under Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). As per the case, Yediyurappa has been accused of illegally de-notifying 20 acres of private land during his 2008-12 tenure as the CM.
Yediyurappa has also been accused of giving undue favours to private parties, and forfeiting service fee of Rs 2,64,00,000, as well as development fee, thereby causing loss to public exchequer.
PREVIOUSLY
In 2016, a Special Court had stated that the complaint had no allegations against Yediyurappa and had dismissed the case.
However, in March 2021, the Karnataka High Court had set aside the Special Court order and said: “Once the charge sheet is filed, the Magistrate or the Court has no other option than to take cognisance of the offence alleged in the charge sheet and proceed in accordance with law.”
