Don't Give House Arrest Relief to Navlakha as He May Use Social Media: NIA to HC

The ASG made these comments after Navlakha's lawyer Yug Chaudhry said that his client was progressing in age and was suffering from hypertension, adding that the Taloja prison was extremely overcrowded.

Responding to Chaudhry's remarks, Singh added, "Today, issues like hypertension, diabetes are common. Where is the question of house arrest? Tomorrow, this court will be flooded, it will become like a market with thousands of jail inmates asking for house arrest."

The Maharashtra government had also opposed Navlakha's petition for relief, but told the bench, comprising Justices SB Shukre and GA Sanap, that prison authorities would provide the necessary medical attention to Navlakha, reported PTI.

Sangeeta Shinde on behalf of the government had earlier rejected allegations by the activist's counsel of non-provision of basic medical facilities in the prison.