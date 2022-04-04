Jail Refuses to Give Book to Navlakha Citing 'Security', HC Labels it 'Comical'

The bench further said that this showed the attitude of the jail authorities.

"It is the job of the NIA, as the prosecuting agency, to ensure that the arrested person's life is made comfortable in jail. At least basic needs should be met," Justice Shukre added.

The court also criticised the Maharashtra government for the absence of legal representation from their side during the hearing.

"The petition makes specific allegations against the jail authorities and the poor condition of jail. These conditions show complete neglect and justifies his (Navlakha's) demand for house arrest but still the state government is not bothered," the court remarked.