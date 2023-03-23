'Truth is My God': Rahul Quotes Mahatma After Conviction in 'Modi Surname' Case

Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)
A Gujarat court on Thursday, 23 March, sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in connection with a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged remark regarding the 'Modi surname.'
Gandhi was later granted bail for a period of 30 days and allowed to appeal against the decision.
Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter after his conviction to quote Mahatma Gandhi.
The case was filed against the Congress leader by Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi for the former's alleged statement: "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"
Senior advocate Ketan Reshamwala appearing for Purnesh Modi said that Gandhi has been convicted under section 499 (defamation) and section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Purnesh Modi said that he "welcomes the judgment of the court," while speaking to news agency ANI.
In his complaint, the BJP MLA had said that Gandhi had "defamed the entire Modi community" with his remarks.
