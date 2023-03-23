Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Truth is My God': Rahul Quotes Mahatma After Conviction in 'Modi Surname' Case

'Truth is My God': Rahul Quotes Mahatma After Conviction in 'Modi Surname' Case

Rahul Gandhi was later granted bail for a period of 30 days and allowed to appeal against the decision.
Rahul Gandhi. 

(Photo: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi) 

A Gujarat court on Thursday, 23 March, sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in connection with a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged remark regarding the 'Modi surname.'

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter after his conviction to quote Mahatma Gandhi.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi," he tweeted.

The case was filed against the Congress leader by Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi for the former's alleged statement: "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"

Gandhi had allegedly made the remark during a rally in Karnataka's Kolar ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his surname – which he shares with fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

Senior advocate Ketan Reshamwala appearing for Purnesh Modi said that Gandhi has been convicted under section 499 (defamation) and section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The sentence awarded is for two years. He has plead that he may be released on bail till appeal period and as per law. The Court has granted him bail for 30 days and until appeal," Reshamwala told ANI.

Purnesh Modi said that he "welcomes the judgment of the court," while speaking to news agency ANI.

In his complaint, the BJP MLA had said that Gandhi had "defamed the entire Modi community" with his remarks.

Published: 23 Mar 2023,11:30 AM IST

