As SC Stays Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Conviction, Will He Be Back in Parliament?

As the Supreme Court on Friday, 4 August, stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his 2019 “Modi surname” remark, a bench headed by Justice BR Gavai said:

“We are of the considered view that the ramifications of the ruling are wide, and affect the rights of his constituency's electorate.”

The Wayanad MP, had been disqualified from parliament soon after a Magistrate court in Gujarat found him guilty of criminal defamation on 23 March, in a case filed against him by BJP leader Purnesh Modi.

While he appealed the decision of the Magistrate court at a Surat sessions court, he also sought a stay on his conviction, which could potentially pave the way for him to get his seat back in parliament, while his case got tried on merits at the Sessions Court.

So, now that the apex court has stayed his conviction, the key question that arises is: what happens to Gandhi’s disqualification from the parliament? Will he get back his seat? And when? The Quint explains.