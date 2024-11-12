'No Religion Encourages...': Can a Permanent Ban on Fireworks Save Delhi's Air?

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen which is protected by Article 21 of the Constitution of India. We are of the view that no religion encourages any activity which creates pollution. If firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens," the Supreme Court bench noted during the hearing on Monday.

Days before this observation, between 28 October and 31 October, the PM2.5 pollutant level in Delhi's air was already dangerously high despite a notification by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) imposing a complete ban on manufacturing, storage, and selling (including delivery through online marketing platforms) of all types of firecrackers in Delhi till January 2025.