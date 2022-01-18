Mumbai Police Opposes Bail of Bulli Bai Accused, Cites Sulli Deals Involvement

Singh, Rawat, and Jha are presently under judicial custody. The first two had been sent to 14-day-judicial custody on 14 January.

The police said on Monday that the accused were "highly active on social media and were posting material which could cause a breach of peace in the society," news agency ANI reported. The police further argued that if the accused were released, they could abscond or tamper with the evidence of the case.

In the affidavit filed by the prosecution, the police noted that the accused had deceptively used Sikh names and Sikh words on their handles that had targetted Muslim women, in order to create communal tension.

The police said that the timely arrest of the accused had helped contain a law-and-order situation, Bar and Bench reported.

The matter was posted to Tuesday for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the bail plea of Bulli Bai 'mastermind' Niraj Bishnoi was denied by a Delhi court on 14 January, stating that the app had mounted a "vilification campaign" against prominent Muslim women.