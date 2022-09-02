Man Sues SII, Bill Gates Over Death of Daughter Allegedly Due to Covishield

The Bombay High Court sought responses from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and businessman-philanthropist Bill Gates in a petition filed by a man who alleged that his daughter had died because of the side effects of SII's Covishield vaccine.

The petitioner, Dilip Lunawat, made Gates a party to the case as the latter had funded the SII's efforts in manufacturing the vaccine against COVID-19, Bar and Bench reported.

Lunawat claimed in his plea that his daughter, Snehal, who was a medical student, was assured that the vaccine was completely safe and would not pose any risks.

She was compelled to be inoculated at her college since she was in the category of healthcare workers. However, she passed away on 1 March last year allegedly because of the vaccine's side effects.